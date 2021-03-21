Letter: Equality Act is an unequal proposal

Every person is equal — made in the image of God and should be treated accordingly, with respect and compassion. The so-called Equality Act (H.R. 5) aims among other things to shield those experiencing same-sex attraction or gender discordance from unjust discrimination. Yet, to do so, it discriminates against people of faith precisely because of their beliefs about marriage and sexuality. The Equality Act enacts an ideology of gender in federal law, dismissing sexual difference and presenting “gender” as only a social construct.
The Equality Act also:
• exempts itself from the bipartisan Religious Freedom Restoration Act, in an explicit and unprecedented departure from one of America’s founding principles, thereby infringing on religious freedom and making it more difficult for individuals to live out their faith;
• punishes faith-based organizations, such as charities and schools who serve everyone in their communities, simply because of their beliefs;
• forces girls and women to compete against boys and men for limited opportunities in sports, and to share locker rooms and shower spaces with biological males who identify as women;
• risks mandating taxpayers to fund abortions;
• forces people in everyday life, and especially health care workers, to support gender transition;
• forces religiously operated spaces and establishments, such as church halls, to either host functions that violate their beliefs or close their doors to their communities.
The Equality Act aims to curb unjust discrimination of some groups by unjustly discriminating against other groups. It directly undermines the ability of individuals and organizations to contribute to the public square unless they withhold their convictions that would (if it is passed into law) would be considered discriminatory.
The above statement is adapted from a recent statement by the U.S. Bishops on the Equality Act. In our own state, Congressmen John Katko and Tom Reed both voted in favor of the Equality Act/H.R. 5 on Feb 25. If you did not realize this, please share your feedback with them. Please also contact the offices of Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to share your feedback with them, as the Senate will shortly vote on this unequal proposal. Equality is necessary and vital, but this act is an unequal intrusion on religious liberty and personal freedom.
The Rev. Justin Miller
Auburn