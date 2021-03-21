Letter: Equality Act is an unequal proposal

The Equality Act aims to curb unjust discrimination of some groups by unjustly discriminating against other groups. It directly undermines the ability of individuals and organizations to contribute to the public square unless they withhold their convictions that would (if it is passed into law) would be considered discriminatory.

The above statement is adapted from a recent statement by the U.S. Bishops on the Equality Act. In our own state, Congressmen John Katko and Tom Reed both voted in favor of the Equality Act/H.R. 5 on Feb 25. If you did not realize this, please share your feedback with them. Please also contact the offices of Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand to share your feedback with them, as the Senate will shortly vote on this unequal proposal. Equality is necessary and vital, but this act is an unequal intrusion on religious liberty and personal freedom.