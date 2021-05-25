Letter: Ethics, truth must drive our actions

Share not the truth and the famous become the allure! This fashionable credo proliferates Hollywood’s caricatures, but true uprightness rings as social and political ambiance. Nothing is more rewarding than an eye-to-eye synergy trade of honor, compassion, and most of all — integrity.

The defining attributes of mankind’s scruples are not the open forum verbal decorum, but ethical decisiveness that’s evident in darkened corridors of personal and professional lifestyles. This is integrity’s defining depth and to bring relevance requires an impeccable amount of strength and courage than one might anticipate!

The beauty of integrity is not just the spotless nature in its purpose and appealing fragrance to all, but the bearance of lacking negativity as its residual connective continuity. These attributes seem sparse and perpetual toxic dialogue expressed in our political agendas! Society’s hopeful highlighted inspiration is the desire for integrity erected as life’s balance by utilizing strengths not shackled by weaknesses, lies and deceptions.

Dennis Walter Smith

Seneca Falls

