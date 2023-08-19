As the archivist who processed the papers of George Michael, who in 1970 changed his vote in the Assembly to reform NYS abortion laws, I would like to honor his work ethic, his courage, and his integrity. No one worked harder to serve his constituents and learn their needs and concerns, and he only reluctantly voted against what he knew the majority of his constituents wanted. But he also knew the dire and deadly consequences arising from unwanted pregnancies, and that his vote was sealing his political fate.

I would also like to point out that the belief that human life begins at conception, and is infused with a soul, is just that: a religious belief. It is not a fact, and cannot be proven, one way or another. In America, no one has the right to force their religious beliefs on anyone else. The founders of this country established freedom of thought and belief for everyone, and someday it will be returned to us again. Therefore people who believe that human life begins at conception do not have the right to force their religious beliefs on others.

No one will ever be forced to have an abortion. For those who feel horror about abortions, perhaps you can use the coping mechanisms you’ve developed for living with the knowledge that thousands of fertilized eggs and embryos are destroyed during fertilization procedures, and that one in four pregnancies ends in miscarriage. Or, perhaps, you could dedicate your energy to improving the lives of people who are already here. I think everyone would agree that the mother of every baby should have access to healthcare, sufficient wholesome food, clean air and drinking water, and a safe, reassuring and supportive environment. Can we also agree that every baby has the right, through its entire life, to the same, and to a good public education, a meaningful job, and a safe environment? Every child should be wanted and loved. America has the resources to realize a society that provides all of these; we just need to change our priorities. We can be real pro-life advocates.

Rebecca Fitzgerald

Auburn