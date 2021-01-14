Letter: Everyday language full of misnomers

What is in a Name, anyway?

Over the past several years, there has been inappropriate debate over what people, who are not white, should be called. This fact significantly affects people of African descent who have been Colored, Negroes, Afro-Americans, people of color and now settling on African Americans or Black if such designation is under a governmental agency denoting racial grouping.

We are now faced with Latinx, LGBQT+, BIPOC, or simply, Indigenous people or First People. While Caucasian folks do not seem to have that problem, most educated people know that derogatory racial names have been pervasive for every non-white group in America, as well as given to folks of any white culture or ethnicity who have been in disfavor with the majority of American society at various historical points in time. And frankly, there is no need to mention those pejorative terms or single “N” word that have permeated American society from the 17th to the 21st century and are still in use by far too many Americans. What society has failed to realize, let alone accept, is the simple fact that how a people want to be called is their right and not society’s. And nomenclature is not a point of political correctness but what should be an undeniable human right.