Letter: Examples abound on how to treat people

As a Christian minister, I look to the life and teachings of Jesus of Nazareth as an example of how to live. Something that stands out in the Gospels is Jesus’ interaction with the “other” — non-Jews, women, immigrants, the sick, the hungry.

Samaritans were looked at with suspicion and considered unclean by most Jews in first century Rome, and yet in the Good Samaritan story, it was the despised Samaritan who was an example of how we should treat our neighbor. In the story of the Ten Lepers who were healed, only one turned around to offer gratitude, and he was a Samaritan.

Jesus had his longest conversation with the Woman at the Well, who was not just an unmarried woman, but also someone from a different culture and religion, and much to the chagrin and confusion of his disciples, he went home with her and spent several days with her family.

In the story of the Syrophonician Woman, a lowly woman, again a despised poor foreigner, comes to Jesus to ask for her daughter to be healed. At first the woman is made fun of, but in a clever play with words, she reminds Jesus that all people are welcome at the table. Jesus, understanding the wisdom of her words, agrees saying, “Your faith has made your daughter well.” It is worth noting that he does not say “your faith in me has made you well.” In fact, Jesus never claims that faith in him heals, he only says “faith.”

Homosexuality was common in first century Rome and yet Jesus never mentions it. He does tell us to get the log out of our own eye.

The only time Jesus is visibly upset is after being hungry and finding no figs on the tree, he walks into the temple and sees all the big money people taking advantage of the poor and desperate so he angrily turns the tables!

I could go on!

Jesus says the two greatest commandments are to love God and your neighbor as you would love yourself.

In a time with so much division in our nation, hatred and anger at the "other," whether it is Republicans, Democrats, rich, poor, Muslims, Trumpers, Jews, it is well worth rethinking how we view the "other" before we end up like Sodom and Gomorrah, the famous Biblical story of two cities destroyed because of how they treated the "other."

“This was the sin of your sister Sodom, she was rich, arrogant and ignored the poor and needy.” Ezekiel 16:19

The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom

Aurora

The Rev. Dr. Barb E. Blom is minister of United Ministry of Aurora and founder of the Interfaith Center for Action and Healing.

