So here’s letter No. 21, ha ha, after reading Jeremy Boyer’s column Sept. 5. I can say I agree with him 100% that if the Citizen doing their editorials gets people to ask questions, that’s great, and if me writing letters to the editor giving my opinion gets people to ask questions and understand things more (good or bad), that’s also great.
Some people have said I write too much but there have been times where I absolutely agree with the editorial board and maybe I should be writing more letters at that point too, but the bottom line is we need to agree to disagree at times but still have the discussions and the public needs to be involved. Are we perfect in Cayuga County government? Absolutely not ... what government at any level is perfect? But we need to do what’s right for the people, especially when they’re paying the bills. I have always answered their reporters' questions and I always will as long as they don’t misquote me or twist my words (and they haven’t). I have no problem with that whatsoever, just like I have no problem answering any person's questions. I consider myself an open book ... maybe you won’t always enjoy the reading but so be it.
Andrew Dennison
Cato
Andrew Dennison is a Cayuga County legislator representing District 2.