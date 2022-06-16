Letter: Extend funding for meals in schools

School districts across the country are in jeopardy of losing crucial funding that allows all students to have equitable access to school meals. Without immediate action from Congress and the White House, school meals are in jeopardy and thousands of students are at a greater risk of hunger.

Critical child nutrition waivers that were enacted during the pandemic will expire on June 30, leaving districts struggling to figure out how they’ll continue to feed students amongst rising food prices, skyrocketing inflation, high fuel prices and a strained supply chain that’s making it more difficult for districts to procure food, materials and supplies necessary to operate their school meal programs.

This crisis is fast approaching. It is also entirely preventable.

I urge Sens. Schumer and Gillibrand and my representative, Rep. Katko, to work with the White House and extend waivers through the 2022-2023 school year to help school districts with the burdens we still face. Without waivers, schools will lose important flexibility to continue feeding kids and school meal programs will plunge deeper in debt, causing local districts to cover the cost of meal programs out of the general fund budget.

Time is of the essence, but it is also quickly running out!

Donna Riviello

Clyde

