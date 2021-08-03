Letter: Falcon Park provides true baseball experience

In or about 1990 my peripatetic brother informed me that Minor League Baseball at its best could be had at a place called Auburn in the Finger Lakes region of New York. As was our custom we arrived early at Falcon Park on game day only to be told that a religious revival was happening in the park prior to the game. When asked at the gate whether we would like to attend, my brother responded by asking if beer was available, whereupon our potential participation was summarily dismissed. Unsurprisingly this incident led directly to our first encounter of many with the inimitable Snappers Sports Bar. Following a tipple or two we returned to the ballpark in all its decrepit splendor. The bleachers were so worn as to be assembled from driftwood and the roaring crowd of about 50 was kept in stitches as the 1990s version of "Our Gang" pelted the visiting right fielder with clods of dirt. Upon being asked by a local why denizens of Toronto would eschew the newly opened Sky Dome for such a wretched venue, we could only respond by stating that what we were experiencing was real baseball at its finest. Since that time my brother, my family and numerous friends have been fortunate enough to be enveloped by not only the true Auburn baseball experience but by a town that had become somewhat of a holiday home for us. From the Holiday Inn to the Inn at Finger Lakes, virtually every hotel in the city became our temporary home. Pre-game beers at Kostas followed by a follow-up at Curleys and on to Parkers for nachos became a regular routine. Occasionally golf at Auburn Country Club or Dutch Hollow filled in our afternoons. As a baseball fanatic who has attended professional games in more than 100 ballparks, I am occasionally asked about my favorite place to watch the game and Falcon Park has always been my go to response. If this letter seems to be leaning toward the elegiac, I don't believe that an explanation is in order. Major League Baseball has spoken with a halitosis reeking of greed. While I'm sure many of us will return I can't in good conscience say that it will be the same. So thanks again, Auburn, for the fun, the food and most of all the hospitably and friendship.