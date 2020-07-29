Letter: Far-left liberals act just like Nazis

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In regards to Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison, I think it is an outrage when somebody like Mr. Dennison is being asked to resign because of expressing his First Amendment rights.

It is frightening when the far-left, liberal, fascist establishment goes this far. Your rights and our rights are threatened. Think about it. This is exactly what happened in Nazi Germany back in the middle half of the 20th century.

When this happens here, then we are no better than Nazi Germany.

Also, the far left liberals are tearing down statues all over the country because they do not conform to the almighty liberal society. Again, sounds like Nazi Germany.

William L. Hopkins

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0