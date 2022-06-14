Letter: Farms are making major environmental progress

In 2019, New York’s Climate Leadership and Community Protection Act was signed into law, which outlined a plan for the state to reduce greenhouse gas emissions 40% by 2030 and 85% by 2050.

The dairy industry has already made significant strides on this front. For example, a gallon of milk in 2017 required 21% less land, 30% less water and 20% less fuel than in 2007.

But we took efforts a step further in 2020, committing to a national net-zero carbon emissions goal by 2050. The U.S. dairy industry's efforts to achieve net-zero carbon emissions are supported by innovation and research from academics, industry experts and a diverse group of organizations that include The Innovation Center for U.S. Dairy, The Nature Conservatory and household names like Nestle.

Here in New York, technologies aimed at improving efficiencies and reducing our carbon footprint are being developed and tested at Cornell University, Rochester Institute of Technology and other innovation hubs across the state. Additionally, family farms have been working for decades with local soil and water districts, university researchers, and experts at the state departments of Agriculture and Markets, Environmental Conservation, and Labor to continuously improve upon farm management practices already in place.

According to a recent report from the Department of Agriculture & Markets, between 2012 and 2017 in New York state there was a 22.5% increase in the use of reduced tillage in fields – a practice that preserves soil integrity, reduces erosion and prevents runoff. Additionally, there was a 37.5% increase in the number of acres of planted cover crops, and a 138% increase in the number renewable energy-producing systems in place on farms.

We’re also working with nutritionists to incorporate food byproducts into cow feed. Food waste that would otherwise end up in a landfill. Not only are farmers recycling whenever possible, but our cows are actively participating in our stewardship efforts too.

Farmers are the original stewards of the land. Our No. 1 priority is taking care of our people, animals, and environment, and in doing so, we’re able to provide nutritious milk to communities throughout Central New York and beyond. Everyone on our farm, including our local partners, is laser-focused on reducing greenhouse gas emissions and leaving the land in an even better state for the next generation.

Let’s work together to ensure we all have the resources, knowledge and ability to continue reducing our carbon footprint.

Jon Patterson

Aurelius

Jon Patterson is a Northeast Dairy Producers Association board member.

