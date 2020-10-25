Letter: Farms lead the way in land preservation

Natural resources are abundant in the Finger Lakes, and the sustainability of our land, water and air is critical. The recent purchase of 38 acres by the Finger Lakes Land Trust is a positive step forward in preserving a sustainable community in Cayuga County (Hits & Misses: Land preservation expands, Oct. 11), and our Aurora Ridge team is proud to complement this effort every day by preserving our farmland.
We strive to ensure the land we use is left in as good as, or better, condition than when we started. It’s our responsibility to preserve these resources for our community and the next generation.
On National Sustainability Day, I thank our employees for their dedication as stewards of the land. Cows, equipment and employees all impact our farm’s sustainability, and it's up to us to ensure we’re being both environmentally and fiscally responsible.
Farmers study financials, profitability, and adjust to fluctuating markets. The pandemic presented many challenges, but did not distract us from our sustainability goals. In fact, it made us better farmers. We implemented additional safety protocols, and improved recycling and sanitation processes that were already in place.
Being sustainable is operating with the future in mind, limiting waste, and recycling and reusing as much as possible. Every decision on the farm impacts our sustainability.
For instance, our cows wear activity monitors – like Fitbits to provide health data that helps monitor cow activity on the farm. Cows can then be treated proactively for illness and our herd is healthy and happy. We also use technology to ensure cows get proper nutrition, and without wasting feed.
One of our goals is to begin producing renewable natural gas via our anaerobic disgester. This process allows biogas produced from manure to be cleaned and used as a renewable energy source. This will improve the sustainability of the dairy farm business and the land.
Cover crops help make our farm more sustainable. They’re planted in the fall to hold soil and nutrients in place when they grow in the spring. Cover crops absorb nutrients and release them the following year for the next crop, which for us will either be corn or alfalfa.
Every day on the farm is Sustainability Day and we’re thankful to the entire Aurora Ridge team for helping us protect, preserve and invest in the sustainability of the greater Cayuga County community.
Bill Cook
Aurora
Bill Cook is a co-owner of Aurora Ridge Dairy.
