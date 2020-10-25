Letter: Farms lead the way in land preservation

Natural resources are abundant in the Finger Lakes, and the sustainability of our land, water and air is critical. The recent purchase of 38 acres by the Finger Lakes Land Trust is a positive step forward in preserving a sustainable community in Cayuga County (Hits & Misses: Land preservation expands, Oct. 11), and our Aurora Ridge team is proud to complement this effort every day by preserving our farmland.

We strive to ensure the land we use is left in as good as, or better, condition than when we started. It’s our responsibility to preserve these resources for our community and the next generation.

On National Sustainability Day, I thank our employees for their dedication as stewards of the land. Cows, equipment and employees all impact our farm’s sustainability, and it's up to us to ensure we’re being both environmentally and fiscally responsible.

Farmers study financials, profitability, and adjust to fluctuating markets. The pandemic presented many challenges, but did not distract us from our sustainability goals. In fact, it made us better farmers. We implemented additional safety protocols, and improved recycling and sanitation processes that were already in place.