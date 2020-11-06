Letter: Fauci is trying to prevent more deaths

In reference to Dr. Anthony Fauci, it is a sad sate of affairs when somebody like Dr. Anthony Fauci, a brilliant physician, gets death threats just because he comes out and tells the facts.

Or somebody threatens to get kidnapped in some state.

Is this what the United States has come to? Anarchy, threats and violence?

One reason is because the United States has turned away from God and His Son.

Liberalism and racism, as well as Nazism, have taken over the United States.

What Dr. Fauci says may be hard, but it is for everybody's own good. It is what is going to get us through this. Anything else is going to make everything worse. Over 200,000 deaths. There is too much at stake.

William L. Hopkins

Auburn

