Letter: Federal 'girlfriend loophole' must be closed

The collapse of the Senate gun violence legislation over the Republicans’ vehement rejection of the “girlfriend loophole” reform provision is revealing. That they chose to reject the bill over this particular provision suggests they were never serious about gun violence to begin with. For the Republicans to pick this particular provision clearly shows it.

According to statistics, in 2020, 331 spouses were murdered (the overwhelming majority were women and the overwhelming majority were shot) but also 551 girlfriends were murdered. And it’s not like we’re talking about “boyfriends” who don’t have a history of domestic violence. As in the case of red flag laws for husbands, we’re talking about men who already have a documented history of violence. If that isn’t a Red Flag, I don’t know what is.

And we’re not asking to take away everybody’s guns, just the guns of men have already demonstrated a clear propensity for violence.

The irrational unreasonableness of the Republican politicians with regards to the “girlfriend loophole” is simply indicative of their fundamental disrespect for the lives of women. The same politicians who swear up and down that life begins at conception apparently don’t care enough about the lives of girlfriends to give them the same protection they give wives and other relatives.

Apparently, Republican politicians are so indebted to the gun lobby they don’t dare even suggest they might be the least bit soft on “gun rights.” How pathetic and spineless is that? What message does that send to women voters?

Richard Glenister

Locke

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0