Letter: Federal government disrespects Cayuga Nation citizens

For the second time in two years, many of us are left frustrated by seeing videos and hearing reports of Clint Halftown’s mercenary “police” carrying out another act of oppression against Cayuga Nation citizens trying to earn a living on their territory, while Seneca Falls and Seneca County police look on from the roadside. As a scholar with lifelong ties to the area, researching governance politics and building relationships with Cayuga Nation citizens, I am disappointed to see these downstream effects of the U.S. federal government’s wrongful recognition of Halftown as a representative of the nation. However, while social media reactions and local news coverage often focus on whether Halftown’s mercenary “police” force is permitted by the US federal government, and even suggest that local police should exercise jurisdiction, these analyses and solutions miss the point of why Clint’s “police” are illegitimate. The so-called “Cayuga Nation Police” and “Tribal Court” are illegitimate because they carry no authority under the Great Law of Peace. The rightful governing body of the Nation — the Council of Chiefs and Clanmothers — has removed Halftown from his role on nation council multiple times since the early 2000s. Their authority flows from their own law, the Great Law of Peace, while Clint’s authority flows only from his relationship to the federal Bureau of Indian Affairs. Rather than calling for local police to more actively intervene, we should instead collectively call on the federal government to respect the Council of Chiefs and Clanmothers’ authority and removal of Halftown.

Ken Wolkin

Seattle, Washington

