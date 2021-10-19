Letter: Federal politicians are holding us hostage

First of all, abortion; it is a travesty and disgrace that a federal judge blocked the Texas anti-abortion law. Whatever happened to states' rights anyway? Washington dictates that you accept abortion or else. Echoes of Nazi Germany of the past 20th century. We talk about Nazi Germany but we are no different than them.

The second issue I want to talk about is the debt ceiling limit which Congress just agreed to. Oh sure, it has averted a crisis for now. However, we will be back at it sometime in December. The politicians in Washington, D.C. are a bunch of thugs, and I'm talking about both political parties. I suspect the reason is that next year is a mid-term election year and no politicians has the moral courage to vote for a long-term solution. They are holding everyone hostage — every man, woman, child and senior citizen, as well as those who perform vital services, and for what? To win political points for themselves. Disgraceful!