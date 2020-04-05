Letter: Federal response to virus unforgivable

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

I’m going to say this now because I might not be around in few weeks to say it then and I want to make sure it has been said, over and over, until the American people get the message.

A little less than three months ago now, Trump said in response to a question about coronavirus in China, “we have it totally under control,” a few days later, “this is like a flu,” then, "by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away," then, it’s a "hoax”, and then, “You’ll have packed churches all over our country" by Easter.

Until last week, when Trump said, it’ll be a very bad two weeks, and if it’s less than 100,000 dead, it’ll be a very good job.

We now know that for two months, Trump has been repeatedly warned of the deadly seriousness of this virus and that for two months, he very deliberately and very actively suppressed the government’s response to it.

It’s obvious now that Trump’s response has been an appalling failure of judgment and leadership. For the better part of three months, Trump has been deliberately and actively suppressing efforts by those in the government to prepare for this catastrophe.

This is an unforgivable criminal behavior on Trump’s part.