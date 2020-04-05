Letter: Federal response to virus unforgivable

I’m going to say this now because I might not be around in few weeks to say it then and I want to make sure it has been said, over and over, until the American people get the message.
A little less than three months ago now, Trump said in response to a question about coronavirus in China, “we have it totally under control,” a few days later, “this is like a flu,” then, "by April, you know, in theory, when it gets a little warmer, it miraculously goes away," then, it’s a "hoax”, and then, “You’ll have packed churches all over our country" by Easter.
Until last week, when Trump said, it’ll be a very bad two weeks, and if it’s less than 100,000 dead, it’ll be a very good job.
We now know that for two months, Trump has been repeatedly warned of the deadly seriousness of this virus and that for two months, he very deliberately and very actively suppressed the government’s response to it.
It’s obvious now that Trump’s response has been an appalling failure of judgment and leadership. For the better part of three months, Trump has been deliberately and actively suppressing efforts by those in the government to prepare for this catastrophe.
This is an unforgivable criminal behavior on Trump’s part.
But we also need to remember, Trump didn’t act alone. For three months, Fox News and other Republican Party news media actively suppressed news of and warnings about the virus. For three months, Fox News and others have viciously attacked any other media organization that tried to ask questions or raise the alarm. They’re still doing it.
And then there are the Republican members of Congress like John Katko and Elise Stefanik, who unequivocally supported Trump during his impeachment. And Katko, a member of the Homeland Security Committee, was certainly aware of the dangers we faced and kept silent. They knew what Trump was and still put aside the best interests of the nation and kept him safe in power just so we could come to this. This is unforgivable.
And finally, let’s not forget all those Republican senators who refused to convict Trump despite all the evidence of what he was and then traded on the information when they knew what was coming.
So please, if you’re still alive in November, remember who brought us to this point and hold them accountable for the present and coming catastrophe.
Richard Glenister
Locke
Catch the latest in Opinion
Get opinion pieces, letters and editorials sent directly to your inbox weekly!