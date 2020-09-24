Letter: Fellow Democrats disgrace RBG's legacy

Dear Dana Balter
My name is Zack Ford, and I’m a fellow Democrat running for mayor of Skaneateles in March 2021. I’ve already voted for you via mail-in ballot. I would love to see you beat John Katko, who has proven to be a very dishonest politician, and I pray that you do.
But something you did today rankles me.
Today I got an email from your campaign asking me to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy by phone banking for you. RBG had a legacy of upholding constitutional law.
But last year, three fellow Democrats who are Trustees on the Skaneateles Village Board, namely Gregg Eriksen, Carol Stokes-Cawley, and Mary Sennett, broke constitutional law when they weaponized the Skaneateles Police Department against me and tried to arrest me for exercising my 1st Amendment rights to criticize mayor Martin Hubbard for breaking environmental law and further polluting Skaneateles Lake, which is the water supply for the City of Syracuse. The American Civil Liberties Union had their legal team defend me.
These are the same three Democrats who this year voted against displaying a Pride Flag at Skaneateles Village Hall during Pride Month, even though thousands of local people signed a petition asking them to do so because visible gay-straight alliances have been proven to decrease suicide rates in the LGBTQIA community. This would also seem to fly in the face of RBG’s work for equality.
I do support you, but if you don't speak out against fellow local Democrats who break constitutional law and attempt to jail their critics like some kind of fascist regime, then I don’t know how I can phone bank for you and tell people that you’re truly upholding RBG’S legacy.
We are only going to heal this nation when we stop thinking along party lines, and call out injustice wherever we see it. We all need to start speaking up together, for each other, against injustice everywhere, and not just after winning elections. That's how we honor RBG.
Zack Ford
Skaneateles
