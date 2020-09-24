Letter: Fellow Democrats disgrace RBG's legacy

× Thanks for reading! Log in to continue. Enjoy more articles by logging in or creating a free account. No credit card required. Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

Dear Dana Balter

My name is Zack Ford, and I’m a fellow Democrat running for mayor of Skaneateles in March 2021. I’ve already voted for you via mail-in ballot. I would love to see you beat John Katko, who has proven to be a very dishonest politician, and I pray that you do.

But something you did today rankles me.

Today I got an email from your campaign asking me to honor Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy by phone banking for you. RBG had a legacy of upholding constitutional law.

But last year, three fellow Democrats who are Trustees on the Skaneateles Village Board, namely Gregg Eriksen, Carol Stokes-Cawley, and Mary Sennett, broke constitutional law when they weaponized the Skaneateles Police Department against me and tried to arrest me for exercising my 1st Amendment rights to criticize mayor Martin Hubbard for breaking environmental law and further polluting Skaneateles Lake, which is the water supply for the City of Syracuse. The American Civil Liberties Union had their legal team defend me.