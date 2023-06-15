Yes, in this pervasive digital world, printing a newspaper is quite a challenge.

And the latest hit to us local subscribers of The Citizen is beyond the pale, for now we’ll be getting only three days of the print edition instead of the current six days.

Lest they forget, we used to get seven days of paper.

Additionally, the local carriers will be out of a job because the paper will now be delivered by US mail. Not a good idea at all, Lee.

One of the first things I do in the morning is go out and get the paper, get a cup of coffee and sit down to see what happened in Auburn, Cayuga county, etc.

Now the paper will arrive somewhere around 1 – 3 pm. By that time, I’ve watched CNN, CNBC, etc. so I don’t really want to sit down and read The Citizen.

This cost cutting measure by Lee Enterprises – the owners of The Citizen – is ridiculous.

We’ll be getting a paper on Tuesday, Thursday and Saturday.

It’s unacceptable enough with only three days but why a Saturday and not a Sunday edition?

And if readers will recall, lately, we just had a price increase for the six day edition.

They cut paper deliveries by 50% but leave the price “as is” for six papers. I’ve read nothing that The Citizen will cut the price by 50%. Why are we going to pay more for less? Because Lee has a monopoly here in Auburn, that’s why!

Way to go greedy Lee. This tactless tactic of yours just wants me to “rush and sign up” for the three day slimmed down wonder paper.

Here’s a suggestion – which I’m sure Lee will consider?! - : Instead of this new three day wonder newspaper, why not just publish a Sunday edition that will cover the week’s events, like listing all obituaries, local politics, sports, etc. and have it delivered in the morning, as usual.

All in favor say aye!

Better yet Lee, adhere to the old adage – “if it ain’t broke, don’t fix it” – and leave the deliveries as is at six papers and have them delivered. This would surly take the sour taste out of our mouths.

Who knows, I may even subscribe to an only Sunday edition. The new three day wonder --- I don’t think so, Lee.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming