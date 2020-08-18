Letter: Fight for a complete census count

The news is reporting that Donald Trump wants to stop the census counting early for 2020. Unless you were born underneath a rock, if the states, cities and towns do not receive enough money to function with, they will pass this on to the homeowners in their districts via raising our property taxes. Therefore, it is imperative that the census continue for 2020 until all are counted.
The Constitution is clear; it says "all" will be counted for the purpose of conducting a census of the population of this country.
All of you should be writing to Rep. John Katko, Sen. Chuck Schumer and Sen. Kirsten Gillibrand and request that the census continue until all citizens/people are counted. I will be forwarding this article to Mr. John Katko for his review and actions.
Andres and Beatriz Villamarzo
Auburn
