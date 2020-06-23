Letter: Fight for equality continues in the USA

I grew up in Auburn and both graduated and got married in 1952. It was because my husband was in the military that it meant moving around the country. My experience living in rural Georgia during the mid-'50s was an eye opener for me. (And yes, it was really unbelievable how bad "blacks" were being treated in the South at that time … and still are!)
It was not until I returned to Auburn in 1970 and completed my training in real estate – becoming a real estate broker in 1973 – that I was surprised at the prejudice that existed here toward blacks who were seeking to buy a home. (I was the first real estate broker to help five black couples buy their homes in areas of the city where no blacks had ever lived before. And, at that time I also had the first black sales person on my team … Collin Hinton, a school board member and double amputee.)
The coordinating of prison programs that brought in professional volunteers was one of my tasks as a volunteer. And, although my varied efforts inside Auburn Prison was recognized as “exemplary” by the United States Jaycees Organization in 1976, it was only the orchestrating of the "inmate art" that the public ever saw.
My several years of volunteer work inside Auburn's prison, as well as other facilities in the state has given me the needed insight into the injustices that exists inside prisons. (And, in particular, the obvious discrimination toward blacks in our prison system.)
A century ago, Thomas Mott Osborne – whose statue stands outside the Auburn Police station – is a constant reminder that he was the first to bring about “prison reform” in this nation.
Prison injustice is a topic that I've often written about in the local newspaper. It's been my on-going efforts to raise awareness in bringing about prison reform that I'm hopeful – due to the Black Lives Matter movement – that it might (finally) become a reality!
After all, we have been saying it in our "pledge to the flag" since 1st grade! (“I pledge allegiance to the flag of the United States of America and to the republic for which it stands, one nation under God, indivisible, with liberty and justice for all.”
Joyce Hackett Smith-Moore
Auburn
