Letter: Fight for equality continues in the USA

I grew up in Auburn and both graduated and got married in 1952. It was because my husband was in the military that it meant moving around the country. My experience living in rural Georgia during the mid-'50s was an eye opener for me. (And yes, it was really unbelievable how bad "blacks" were being treated in the South at that time … and still are!)

It was not until I returned to Auburn in 1970 and completed my training in real estate – becoming a real estate broker in 1973 – that I was surprised at the prejudice that existed here toward blacks who were seeking to buy a home. (I was the first real estate broker to help five black couples buy their homes in areas of the city where no blacks had ever lived before. And, at that time I also had the first black sales person on my team … Collin Hinton, a school board member and double amputee.)

The coordinating of prison programs that brought in professional volunteers was one of my tasks as a volunteer. And, although my varied efforts inside Auburn Prison was recognized as “exemplary” by the United States Jaycees Organization in 1976, it was only the orchestrating of the "inmate art" that the public ever saw.