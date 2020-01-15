Letter: Fight for funds for Auburn schools

My name is Justin Herrling, I am a parent, teacher, taxpayer and president of the Auburn Teachers Association. I am writing this letter to express concern, and frustration with the current New York state school funding formula.

I have been employed in the Auburn school district since 2004 and over those years have seen major reductions in student services, resources, programs and employees, as a direct result of the state's inability to fund public education properly.

As a parent of two Auburn students, I have been overly concerned with growing class sizes, reduced specials rotations and major behaviors that cause distractions and loss of instructional time. All of these things are a result of Auburn not being fully funded under the current formula compared to surrounding school districts, some of which are currently being overfunded on a yearly basis. As a parent I want what is best for my children, and them to be awarded the same opportunities as children in other districts.

As a teacher in the district for over 16 years I have witnessed programs being cut, colleagues being laid off, and opportunities for students being missed because on a yearly basis Auburn struggles to pass a school budget that is a direct reflection of improper funding by the state.

