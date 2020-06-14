Letter: Fight for justice in Auburn carries on

I haven't written any letters in he paper for a while, but there are some things in our city that have needed to be changed. I have watched the people and the young black children and adults of all so-called races. For years I fought against the injustice done to me as well as others, because just like Donald Trump, there are those in Auburn who feel that they have to be in control of others. I am reentering into advocating for my brothers and sisters, especially the children, the elderly and young adults. Now is the time for our children to learn about their rights, their heritage, and where we come from, and how we came to be here.