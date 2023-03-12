Thank you for covering a barely mentioned story regarding free speech: "NY hate speech bill trampled First Amendment." The editorial was well-written and prompted me to look further into this issue. I found another well-written story in The Post-Journal out of Jamestown, New York, titled "Federal court strikes down state's social media requirement."

I deplore hate speech. Hate speech — amplified by social media and shamefully echoed by national politicians — is tearing apart our society and destroying our values. However, I agree with the judge on this one.

Legislation born out of deep pain, as this piece of legislation was, rarely makes good law. As the judge pointed out, this law forced state speech onto a private entity — a clear violation of the First Amendment. Now, more than ever, we need to protect the right to free expression, regardless of how repulsive.

The Late Chief Justice Thurgood Marshall was one of the greatest defenders of free expression of ideas guaranteed under the First Amendment.

Per Marshall: "The Ku Klux Klan never dies. They just stop wearing sheets because sheets cost too much. ... We must dissent from the indifference. We must dissent from the apathy. We must dissent from the fear, the hatred and the mistrust. ... We must dissent because America can do better, because America has no choice but to do better."

It is up to us to continue the fight against hate and to continue to work toward justice without trampling on the First Amendment.

Judy Holmes

Syracuse