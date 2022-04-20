Letter: Fillmore references missing at heritage center

It's a plus that we now have the heritage center building that is solely dedicated to enlightening visitors coming to our county learn about the numerous (great) offerings we have for them to visit.

But what should be both a surprise and (perhaps) a major disappointment is the fact that there is no mention on the walls inside their building, nor any mention in an activities booklet (that visitors can take) and no mention whatsoever on their impressive website that a United States president was born in our county!

Anyone who goes on the internet will not only learn that all other U.S. presidents have either a building and/or a library dedicated to them but also that there are a surprising number of visitors that visit them!

Although our 13th U.S. president has no building (or library) where some of his artifacts and papers are housed, there are two rooms in the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society's building in Moravia that do have such an exhibit! (When the building is closed, it can be viewed by appointment and there is no cost.)

Over the last decade, there has been a number of articles in this newspaper related to President Fillmore, including the fact that Fillmore's first biography was written in 1995 by a retired Moravia history teacher — Robert Scarry (deceased).

The hard cover book was donated a year ago to Seymour Library so the public could (finally) check the book out. Also publicized is the fact that 10 copies of the biography were donated a year ago to the high schools in our area so that students would (finally) have access to the book. (Unfortunately there is only a few paragraphs in their history book that mentions the president, thus the justification for the biography to be in the schools' libraries!)

One fact of interest (perhaps) is that it was President Fillmore who ordered Admiral Perry to sail to Japan to open trade with the United States. And then – a century later – the first Japanese industry (AUSTEEL) to come to the United States, came to the county Fillmore was born in. It was that fact alone that later prompted the company to build a pavilion on the president's birth site in Summerhill a decade ago.

As a past-president (twice) of the Cayuga-Owasco Lakes Historical Society, it is especially disheartening that the parties responsible in both in the city of Auburn and the town of Summerhill made no effort to align themselves with the heritage center team to make sure that President Fillmore be included in Cayuga County's offerings.

It's obvious – isn't it – that something needs to be done to correct this unfortunate oversight!

Joyce H. Smith-Moore

Auburn

