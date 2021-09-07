Letter: Find alternatives to problem gambling

We live in a digital world; one where anything of desire can be found right at our fingertips. This accessibility may be beneficial for a lot of things, including grocery delivery, ordering gifts, and texting an old friend. However, when it comes to risky behaviors such as gambling, the increase in availability may pose a potential issue, especially for those who struggle with problem gambling. Gambling means to risk something of value on a game of chance, in the hopes of a desired outcome. Many people gamble without a problem. However, about 5% of adults in New York state have developed a problem with gambling. This could be anytime their gambling has caused serious issues in their lives including relationship issues, financial struggles, and even work-related problems. The legalization of mobile sports betting in New York State is set to begin this fall. Therefore, in preparation, the Central Problem Gambling Resource Center has created a “healthy alternatives to gambling” guide to assist those who want to keep the odds at bay.