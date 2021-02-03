Letter: Finger-pointers need to look in the mirror

The Attorney General for New York State, Letitia James, released a report that confirmed a true tragedy. The reported deaths of those in nursing homes due to COVID-19 were undercounted by as much as 50% and that there has been an alarming disregard of safety protocols in the investigated nursing homes. As we struggle with this news and the loss of lives over this past year we also look for accountability and for ways to prevent further loss. Without a doubt, our governor and staff must take this seriously and be held accountable for their part. This is appropriate to say because of the powers invested in the governor. There is responsibility that goes with that power.

However, it is curious that the people with the loudest demands for the governor to be held accountable are the people that have done the least to help combat the pandemic of COVID-19, have denied its severity, and most often called for ways that would help the spread of the virus in community settings. It is curious to hear calls for repealing powers from the one office that has been responding to the pandemic and place those powers in the hands of people that would not encourage people to wear masks in public or use their platforms to promote the health department guidelines for stopping the spread of the virus. It is curious to have the same people call for accountability in one executive for his role in responding to the pandemic yet not have them as vocal about accountability in executives that arguably had more responsibility to handle the threat.