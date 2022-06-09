Letter: Firearms and hatred are destroying America

I write this article because of gun shootings in Buffalo and the state of Texas. Ten innocent people were killed because they were Black. Ten days later a shooting in an elementary school, 21 innocent people were killed, 19 children and two teachers. I strongly believe these two 18-year-olds that did this shooting had these problems: jealousy and hatred. These two problems will destroy any human being. It is possible mental illness was involved as well.

This nation has to get the following common-sense legislation bills passed. There are many of our problems we have today.

1. Bail reform bill passed.

2. Discipline and respect bill passed.

3. More money for mental health problems.

4. Support and defend our police on the job.

Hatred and jealousy is taught many places:

1. at home.

2. at school.

3. with hate groups like KKK and neo-Nazis online and college by so-called friends.

In Buffalo, these Black people did nothing wrong but get groceries for their families. A racist comes and kills them just because they are Black. Where are the parents? Wake up. Start disciplining your kids the right way of life. Don't teach racism, jealousy, hatred. No good comes of that. American people can't go to church, get groceries, go to movies, and to the mall, go shopping, we have a big problem on our hands.

In Texas 19 elementary kids and two teachers get killed. Where are we as a nation? How can anyone gun down innocent children at school and teachers? Today you are not afraid of anything at all because of no discipline or respect, jealousy and hatred.

Guns: I believe no one needs an AR-15 to hunt or AK-47 either. Outlaw them all. To parents, teach your children the dangers of guns. How to handle one with safety. Take that time and be a dad, be a mom, love them, but don't spoil them.

I have called Chuck Schumer, Kirsten Gillibrand, all the politicians in office about all these issues and got the run-around. To all politicians you better wake up and pass some common-sense legislation. Russia, China are watching all of this. Republicans, Democrats, you think about this problem real hard and wake up. God bless all of the families that lost loved ones. God help us all. God bless the United States of America.

Gary "Stretch" Wright

Auburn

