Letter: Fitzpatrick is well prepared for Assembly

Less than a week remains until the primary election for the 126th Assembly district, which includes parts of Onondaga, Cayuga, Chenango and Cortland counties. John Lemondes and Danny Fitzpatrick are both seeking to represent the Republican Party in November's general election.

I remember John Lemondes. He ran against current Congressman John Katko for the 24th district Congressional seat back in 2014. I was there at the nomination and I supported him, but today I am sure many Republicans may be asking, "Where has he been since then?" During the six years since that day in 2014, I would like to have seen John Lemondes participate in the process, to do the work — the valuable and much needed work for the Republican Party and for the citizens of this county and district.

As Vince Lombardi once said, "The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary."

Danny Fitzpatrick has done the work.