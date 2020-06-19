Letter: Fitzpatrick is well prepared for Assembly

Less than a week remains until the primary election for the 126th Assembly district, which includes parts of Onondaga, Cayuga, Chenango and Cortland counties. John Lemondes and Danny Fitzpatrick are both seeking to represent the Republican Party in November's general election.
I remember John Lemondes. He ran against current Congressman John Katko for the 24th district Congressional seat back in 2014. I was there at the nomination and I supported him, but today I am sure many Republicans may be asking, "Where has he been since then?" During the six years since that day in 2014, I would like to have seen John Lemondes participate in the process, to do the work — the valuable and much needed work for the Republican Party and for the citizens of this county and district.
As Vince Lombardi once said, "The only place success comes before work is in the dictionary."
Danny Fitzpatrick has done the work.
He currently serves his fellow citizens as the supervisor of the town of LaFayette and he is an active member of his local Republican committee. Over the last several years, in addition to his many duties as supervisor, Danny has worked as an adviser and campaign manager to many local Republicans, lending his valuable insights and experience as a seasoned campaigner and fundraiser. He has done the work with his committee, passing petitions and knocking on doors, gathering support, and raising money for his local Republican candidates. Danny has worked in the rain and snow, side by side with his fellow committee members and local citizens.
Danny Fitzpatrick has done the work.
And make no mistake New York, there is more work to be done. Democrats control the Assembly, the Senate and the governor's mansion. They have dragged upstate backwards for nearly two years, passing harmful law after harmful law, including the horribly misguided and disastrous bail reform measures. The fate of Interstate 81 is still to be decided, threatening life-saving access to our hospitals and menacing local business already reeling from COVID-19 closures.
I am proud to endorse Danny Fitzpatrick for the 126th Assembly. He will continue to do the work. Vote for Danny on June 23.
Rick Zaccaria
Baldwinsville
