Letter: Fitzpatrick the best Assembly candidate

I'm privileged to announce my endorsement of Danny Fitzpatrick for state Assembly.
Danny has grown up in a family of public service.
His political experience far exceeds any of the other candidates in this election. Having been a local town supervisor — where everything gets dropped at your feet — Danny has gained experience dealing with multiple issues, which has positioned him to move to the next level in government.
As already announced, "America's Mayor," Rudy Giuliani, has endorsed Danny because he knows for sure he's a proven fighter against Albany's liberal agenda.
Danny will work to push back against the "Bail Reform" agenda and make our streets safer while listening to law enforcement agencies to assist in common sense reforms.
The I-81 project will also be a top priority as well as "Clean Water" for all state residents.
Danny is a true Republican that I trust to fight for our district .
So I'm asking all Republican voters to support Danny Fitzpatrick for NYS Assembly on June 23.
He is the best candidate!
Jeff Herrick
Owasco
