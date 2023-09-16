The latest glitch is that Fleming’s equalization rate dropped from 92% to 74% in 2023. An 18 percentage point drop in just one year? Something’s rotten in Denmark.

Fleming went for 31 years without reassessing but finally was shamed into it in 2019.

For a few years Fleming stood at 100% and in the last couple of years, stood at 92%.

Even an 8% drop was quite large but didn’t have such a huge dollar affect like this 18%.

How did the NYS Office of Real Property Tax Services come up with this rate? Did they use a large representative sample of sold Fleming properties, just a few — or were they cherry picked?

Was this 74% challenged by the town board, its assessor or the Cayuga County Real Property Tax Services?

Or did the Fleming assessor inadvertently omit some taxable properties or somehow some taxable properties now became non-taxable in 2023?

Ah yes, question that need to be answered — so call Fleming at 315-255-8014 and CCRPS @ 315-253-1270 and let your voice be heard.

Cayuga County Real Property Services, the assessor and the town board need to verify and double-check NYSORPTS’ methodology and calculations because an 18% drop in just one year does not make sense.

This 18% translated to an increase in Fleming’s 2023 Auburn Enlarged City School District tax rate per $1000 of ones assessment from $17.46 to $21.12 or a whopping increase of 21% for just one year. This is outrageous!

So the AECSD is limited to a 2% yearly tax increase but Fleming taxpayers have no limit.

What’s wrong with this distorted and inequitable picture?

Lest we forget, if this new 74% equalization rate stands, it will also affect our Cayuga County taxes also. The question is: by what kind of staggering increase?

And what are Fleming taxpayer’s recourse to all of this?

Really, not much. Except that the town board “should” sue the state to get a more equitable equalization rate and revise Fleming’s tax bills’ 1st installment that is due Oct. 2 to Nov. 2nd or later.

To assuage us taxpayers, Fleming is going to reassess all properties in 2024 at 100% of market value. Stand by Fleming residents. More pain to come.

And how long will the new 2024 100% Equalization Rate stand?

Most likely a very short time before Fleming taxpayers get crushed again — unless some drastic fixes are made immediately to our antiquated and inequitable property tax system.

Bill Balyszak

Fleming