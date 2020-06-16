Letter: Flying Pride flag promotes inclusivity

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

{{html}} Thanks for being a subscriber. Sorry, your subscription does not include this content. Please call 866-589-5105 to upgrade your subscription.

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In the June 11 Citizen article about Zach Ford’s attempt to encourage the Skaneateles school board to display the Pride flag in June, the school board defends its decision not to fly the flag by stating that counseling is available to any LBGTQ+ student as needed upon request. However, if counseling becomes necessary for any student, then the school and community has already failed that student. A need for counseling signals a discomfort with self-identity or that unnecessary treatment of that student has already occurred.

Seeking counseling also puts the burden of action upon the vulnerable individual, rather than focusing on coming together as a community to normalize sexual identity and preemptively stop abusive behavior before it takes place. We can strengthen our community bonds by supporting each other and promoting an inclusive atmosphere. That begins with adults in authority providing a united front by supporting a visual symbol of inclusivity: the Pride flag.

I hope the Skaneateles school board will revisit its decision not to provide this support for the students to whom it would mean so much.

Amanda Pelletier

Auburn

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0