Have you ever noticed that some people can look at a rose bush and see beautiful flowers while others only see painful thorns?
Thanksgiving is a wonderful tradition in our country. It can transcend religion, race, and culture and remind us to be thankful, thankful for the beautiful place we call home, thankful that we have ample food, warmth, lights that turn on with the flip of a switch, friends, family and community. It’s a time out, a time when many can have a few days off from work and school to intentionally be grateful that we live in a country of abundance.
But too often, even amidst all that we have to be thankful for, it is easy to get caught up in the brain’s tape recorder that repeats over and over all the thorns; the wrongs, hurts, disappointments, anxieties, fears and sorrows of our everyday life, blinding us to the fact that the circumstances of others may be far worse than our own.
For many, Thanksgiving is also the most difficult holiday of all. Some don’t have abundance, for the indigenous people it can be a painful reminder of all that they lost, many are lonely, missing friends and family, even old traditions.
Life isn’t always rosy, but maybe, despite life’s thorns, maybe we were promised a rose garden, maybe the thing is that amidst the beauty in a rose garden, painful thorns also exist and truly it all depends upon what we choose to focus on, the roses or the thorns.
So, I offer you this thought during this time of thanksgiving; sometimes it doesn’t matter what our circumstances are, the instant we choose to be grateful for what we do have, even though our situation has not changed, we begin to change, not necessarily the circumstances but how we respond to our circumstances changes, the tape recorder slows and the thorns become less painful. When our own tape recorder slows, we can then become more aware of others whose circumstances are more difficult than our own, and when we reach out to them with kindness and compassion, we may find more roses in the garden.
Wishing you all a grateful Thanksgiving and may you see the beauty of the rose bush despite the thorns!
Barb E. Blom
Aurora