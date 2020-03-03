Letter: Forgiveness is essential healing oil

A shared common denominator is our learned and innate abilities to pardon a negative impact of another’s actions or deeds. Our physiological make-up beholds convalescent abilities to self-heal our bodies just as our human defense mechanisms tirelessly function trying to wart off mental and emotional exterior forces and influences. The impact of negative energy is grounded in subjective perceptions and interpretations. Nonetheless, we make a decision to either hoard those feelings and emotions or administer release through expression or communication. The balance of dealing with life’s negative variables can manifest as toxic energy that depletes cognitive integrity of self and relationships with others.

It is often said that life is not about what someone has done to us, but how we respond to it! We choose to allow negative influences of others to shackle our minds. Also, it is our choice not to compound issues with self-induced thoughts and deeds. Disapproving acts, intentional or not, leaves the onus or pardon on the receiver’s subjectivity.

