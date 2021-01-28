Letter: Fractured families need time to heal

Regardless as to where you position yourself on the political landscape, you may be willing to admit that the past four years of presidential leadership were tumultuous. The reign of the 45th emboldened a deeply rooted, often hidden, schism in the American character and those divisions were acutely felt at the family level.
Traditional family gatherings whether weddings, children’s birthday parties, or seasonal holiday get-togethers were mired in the disruptive and accusatory madness of political discourse. These occasions became opportunities for family to openly articulate political feelings, aspirational hopes, and strenuously argue that one position held more value than the opposing stance. Unfortunately, family discussions were often prompted by an outsider’s agitation or radical voice that propelled feelings towards a specific side of the political fence. Fierce discussions revealed deeply held attitudes; opinions that tore apart and eroded the essence of family, of coming together to celebrate something else besides ourselves. Instead of unified celebrations, family dialogue drifted into diatribes espousing whose politics were inherently evil and should be disposed of without further contemplation.
During the past four years, losing friendships because of presidential leadership were unavoidable. Schisms in families influenced their children’s emerging political positions. Grandchildren listened even if adults thought their young ears could not understand. Parental anger and family disharmony were easily understood. The results were predictable. Families became fractured; became oases of intentional avoidance and disdain for family members who were on the opposing political side, and that disdain grew and festered.
With the start of a new presidential administration, and the previous one immersed in a lifestyle of wealth and privilege, the question is not about who won or lost or new executive orders to overturn past declarations, or even what vaccine is most effective and who should get it. It is about how families reconstruct the binds that routinely held families together regardless of external stress and strain. It is about reconciliation, renewal, rediscovery. Truth be told, the political divide is driven by national and state leaders who court the public in any election cycle for votes and not necessarily to create a better public welfare. Family must be more than an election, more than political beliefs.
Family is the safe harbor, the anchor of support, the understanding shoulder that withstands the avalanche of tears regardless of reason. At least it used to be that way. Americans need to get back to its familial roots.
William Berry Jr.
Auburn
William Berry Jr. is the chair The Harriet Tubman Center for Justice and Peace Inc. and publisher of aaduna, an online literary and visual arts journal based in Auburn.