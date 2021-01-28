Letter: Fractured families need time to heal

With the start of a new presidential administration, and the previous one immersed in a lifestyle of wealth and privilege, the question is not about who won or lost or new executive orders to overturn past declarations, or even what vaccine is most effective and who should get it. It is about how families reconstruct the binds that routinely held families together regardless of external stress and strain. It is about reconciliation, renewal, rediscovery. Truth be told, the political divide is driven by national and state leaders who court the public in any election cycle for votes and not necessarily to create a better public welfare. Family must be more than an election, more than political beliefs.