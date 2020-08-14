Letter: Free speech means sometimes disagreeing

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

In a letter published July 30, 2020, Andrew Dennison asks: “Where was my free-speech last month?” Legislator Dennison should look in the June 26 edition of the newspaper. His free speech rights were recognized and his views about racism were published for all to read.

Once his First Amendment rights were respected, Mr. Dennison must have understood that people would react to his words. Given his position as a county legislator (or as a private citizen) this must be why he wrote. We believe what rankled Mr. Dennison was that those who responded to his words (many whose voices were not heard in the past because they did not look like Mr. Dennison, i.e., people who experience lives as Black people) were able to make their voices heard in the legislative meeting and in the newspaper.

Many who responded to Mr. Dennison’s words in a critical way did look like Mr. Dennison (were white) but these Mr. Dennison dismisses as "left-leaning," "Democrats" (not people like him).

In essence, people (whether Black or white) speaking up against what they perceive as "racist" statements (rather than tacitly accepting them) is the problem Mr. Dennison is really addressing — not First Amendment rights.