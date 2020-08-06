Letter: Freedom of speech not the real issue

× Sign Up Today and Support Local Journalism Enjoy more articles from Auburn's Most Trusted Information Source. Subscribers can log in for unlimited digital access Log in Sign up {{featured_button_text}}

We'd like to start by saying that we have been reading many of the letters written by Cayuga County Legislator Andrew Dennison's supporters, and we must say they are the most misguided and misinformed citizens we have ever witnessed.

Let me point out the argument of Mr. Dennison's supporters: They are saying that the Democrats are trying to take away Mr. Dennison's freedom of speech and that he should not be judged for his freedom to say what he feels.

So far, that we know of, there have been 0 Democratic political elected officials condemning his right to "freedom of speech," they are condemning the contents of his speech. In plain English, you have the right to speak your peace; what you do not have a right to say or lob are "religious or racist" commentaries, as these type of commentaries are covered under civil rights laws and punishable via investigations made by EEOC or the FBI, who also handles civil rights complaints.

Therefore, we are asking all of you to stop the false narratives that the Democrats are trying to take away "freedom of speech" as this is a complete false narrative, and all they do is to continue to divide this country. We need to unite our country and not continue to divide it as Donald Trump is trying to do.