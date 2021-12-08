Letter: Friendly stranger stepped in to help

Might be the season or it might be the good people of upstate. I was leaving Seymour Library after my first visit there. It was surprisingly dark for 5 o’clock this time of the year and raining. I put my bag in my rental car and then in doing so flipped my hoodie so I could get into the driver seat. I sat down and realized my (fairly expensive) essential glasses were missing. I got out, and using my iPhone, which was running out of battery, started on hands and knees to try to find this essential part of my daily life. I heard a voice: "Hey, bud, do you want to find your girlfriend there?" I explain to the voice what I was doing. He proceeded to spend several minutes with me, he too knees on the wet dirt, trying to find my spectacles. I was unsuccessful, but he wasn’t, handing them to me. I asked if I might hug him in thanks. He allowed that. And went on his way. Thanks so much.