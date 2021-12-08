 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
YOUR VIEW

Letter: Friendly stranger stepped in to help

Might be the season or it might be the good people of upstate. I was leaving Seymour Library after my first visit there. It was surprisingly dark for 5 o’clock this time of the year and raining. I put my bag in my rental car and then in doing so flipped my hoodie so I could get into the driver seat. I sat down and realized my (fairly expensive) essential glasses were missing. I got out, and using my iPhone, which was running out of battery, started on hands and knees to try to find this essential part of my daily life. I heard a voice: "Hey, bud, do you want to find your girlfriend there?" I explain to the voice what I was doing. He proceeded to spend several minutes with me, he too knees on the wet dirt, trying to find my spectacles. I was unsuccessful, but he wasn’t, handing them to me. I asked if I might hug him in thanks. He allowed that. And went on his way. Thanks so much.

Joe DiMento

Los Angeles, California

0
0
0
0
0

Catch the latest in Opinion

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Letter: Despotism's seeds being sown globally

Letter: Despotism's seeds being sown globally

We live in a world where tectonic political changes for the worse are happening in major countries of the world, including our own. It seems we are seeing in decades the reversing of the several centuries-long transition from despotism to democracy.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News