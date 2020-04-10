Letter: Future is full of positive possibilities

× Loading&hellp; {{title}} {{start_at_rate}} {{format_dollars}} {{start_price}} {{format_cents}} {{term}} {{promotional_format_dollars}}{{promotional_price}}{{promotional_format_cents}} {{term}}

Life is different now, life will be different. We have many anxieties and fears about the future, our own health, the health of loved ones, our finances, whether we have money in the stock market or rely on our next paycheck.

Our normal routines; grabbing a cup of coffee, stopping at the store when we need milk, having dinner with friends, going to a concert, will we ever experience all this again? Will we ever go back to the way things were? Probably not.

But maybe the new, hopefully temporary, normal we are now experiencing and the future new normal will bring some positives and some possibilities. We are learning how interconnected we are as a human species. Maybe our lives of convenience and comfort buried our deeper sense of meaning, purpose and fulfillment.

While school and sports, concerts and playdates are put on hold, families are spending time together in new ways, cooking, playing, laughing and loving. We are hanging up the car keys and connecting with friends across the country and the globe for virtual happy hours.

For every toilet paper hoarder, there are three people reaching out to their communities to help. Neighbors are looking around to see who may be lonely, who may need groceries or medicine.