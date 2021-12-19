Letter: Future of energy will require cooperation

Reading Searing and Hansen The Citizen letters regarding climate, here are some common sense questions to ponder. Perhaps an expert can provide logical common sense answers so all can understand?

First some sensible observations:

Climate is a “global” issue, not just a USA issue. This requires complete global participation including China and India, both “no shows” at the recent climate summit. Why?

As in life and death, the earth (and solar system) as we know it is inevitably not guaranteed forever. You only need reflect on Earth’s 4.5 billion-year evolutionary history, whereby oceans became deserts and deserts became oceans. The absolute solution to survival is to eventually and evolutionarily find a new home which humankind as it evolves can survive and thrive anew as was done here on earth.

A more perfect energy solution until then is to invent a futuristic cost effective hydrogen type fuel through scientific evolution and entrepreneurial ingenuity. Then subsidize and expedite globally, but not to arbitrarily and abruptly eliminate fossil fuels altogether before cost effective alternatives are invented and readily available. Per GMA and news reports, a jet fuel created from sugar water and corn has been successfully flight tested, obvious scientific progress. LED lighting is a recent scientific example of efficient energy ingenuity.

Now the questions:

How will energy for all the proposed EV charging stations be generated? Will there be enough windmills and solar panels defacing the earth or will fossil fuels still be required?

How will 60% of the population find high priced EVs affordable to commute and travel until cost effective EVs or clean futuristic personal transit alternatives evolve?

Being such the emergency, how will space (commercial & military) rockets, planes and ships be powered until cleaner alternate fuels are invented?

What to do about the huge environmental costs for toxic and carbon footprints (fossil fuels used in China and India) created producing and recycling all the global windmills, solar panels and batteries required to feed this world’s growing insatiable thirst for clean green energy?

Why can China underhandedly seize all the rare earth materials required for batteries etc. such as lithium, nickel and cobalt deposited in Afghanistan, The Congo (Google “Congo BHR deal”) and the oceans floors? Shouldn’t US national security be concerned?

Again, how much global climate progress can ever be made if China and India are “no shows” at global climate summits?

Brad Doan

Auburn

