Letter: Gambling can ruin the holiday season

As we start preparing for this holiday season, it is important to be mindful that the holidays can be a time of stress and depression for some. The focus on family, friends, and gift-giving can lead individuals to engage in risky behaviors, gambling being one of them.

Simply put, gambling is risking something of value at a chance of winning a reward.

Gambling may be a socially acceptable form of entertainment, but gambling may be used to escape life’s stressors or as a way to “make up” loss money, when this is the reason for gambling, problems start to occur.

Here are a few ideas to help you get through this holiday season.

If heading out for a night of entertainment, develop a budget and stick to it. Decide how much you can afford to spend. Leave credit cards at home if possible.

If friends and family gather for sporting events or card games, visit before or after these games occur, to avoid the temptation if you are in recovery.

Remain mindful when giving gifts. Avoid gifting gambling-related items such as lottery tickets. These gifts could cause someone struggling with gambling to have increased gambling-related problems.

The Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center (PGRC) is HERE TO HELP.

Call us at (315) 413-4676.

We wish you and yours a happy and stress-free holiday season.

Elizabeth Toomey

East Syracuse

Elizabeth Toomey is team leader with Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center.

