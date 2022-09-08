Letter: Gavras Center in need of teachers

We see the signs everywhere. In grocery stores, fast food outlets, department stores, restaurants and factories. They also appear in doctor’s offices and hospitals. The worker shortage is real and now, it is affecting our schools.

Teachers, teacher aides and paraprofessional job openings plague every school district and we are no exception at the Gavras Center.

Gavras operates the only 4410 pre-school in Cayuga County, with students with special needs learning alongside typical students in an inclusive classroom. New York state certified teachers, special education teachers, teacher aides and paraprofessionals are needed to adequately staff each of these classrooms.

Due to the national and local teacher shortage, for the first time since 1974, when Gavras opened their pre-school, we will not be able to serve all of the special needs students referred to us by the local school districts. We need teachers. If there are any new teachers or recently retired teachers who would like to work full time or part time please contact the Gavras Center at (315) 255-2746 or on our website at gavrascenter.com.

Robert A. Padula

Auburn

Robert A. Padula is community liaison for the E. John Gavras Center.