Letter: George Floyd did not deserve to die

Dear Mr. George Floyd,

I am sorry you were murdered by individuals that had sworn to serve and protect you and your community.

I am sorry your pleas for life-giving breath fell on deaf ears. But please, please, PLEASE know there were kind people present that wanted, with all their hearts and souls, to help you, to ease your suffering. These caring people begged for your life. However, like your pleas, their pleas were not listened to.

I am sorry that as fellow American you are seen as being different and treated differently.

I am sorry your good name is being associated with violence and hate. By all accounts you were a good human being and loved by many. The kind of person that would support people's Constitutional right to peaceably assemble. The kind of person that would work for change by teaching others, supporting others, and walking hand in hand with others.

I am sorry you died before your God-determined time. But I am not sorry you are in Heaven in your mother's loving arms.

I am sorry you did not get your wings here on Earth. Now you have them. Fly free, George Floyd, fly free.

Polly Lyn Davies

Mentz

