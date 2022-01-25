Letter: Georgia laws are clearly voter subversion

I am writing in response to Timothy M. Taylor’s letter in the Jan. 20 issue. Like so many Republicans, Mr. Taylor is either really good at spin or just totally uninformed. President Biden was referring to what the Republican legislatures in numerous states are doing. What democrats "missed" was the opportunity to stop the Republican voter subversion. Not what Mr. Taylor implies.

The Republican legislatures in numerous states are using the “big lie” that the election was stolen as an excuse to steal it themselves next time. For example, in the case of Georgia’s new laws they throw in a couple talking points like having drop boxes or comparing their rules to other states like New York to hide the subversion.

Due to the pandemic in 2020, they implemented drop boxes that were outside, available 24 hours, and electronically monitored to be secure — great. Now they have reduced the number of boxes available and moved all the drop boxes inside early voting sites or at elections offices. They can only be used during early voting hours which totally defeats the purpose i.e., for people who cannot vote during normal polling hours.

Or removing the secretary of state's responsibility for oversight of election boards and giving it to a new position called “Chair of the State Election Board” with the power to replace non-partisan election officials who oversee the count with their own partisan members.

These are just a few of all the changes to the Georgia laws.

We all heard about Brad Raffensperger doing the right thing, refusing to do Trump’s bidding. So, of course they had to change the rules. If you want to know what is in the Georgia law, see www.nytimes.com/2021/04/02/us/politics/georgia-voting-law-annotated.html.

Mary Furlong

Martville

