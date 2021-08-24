 Skip to main content
Letter: Germano-Yaw eager to serve on Cayuga County Legislature

My name is Geraldine Germano-Yaw, and I am running for Cayuga County Legislature District 9. I have lived in the town of Sempronius for 45 years. My husband, Bruce, and I worked together to create our homestead here and tried to be good neighbors and friends to our community over those years.

My husband died almost two years ago and I find I have a lot of time to devote to paying back the friendships we have made with public service.

I feel it is time that someone from the town of Sempronius represents District 9 and I also feel the time has come for a woman candidate. I feel women are uniquely qualified to lead and I come from a family of strong, accomplished women that prove this point. I promise to work hard learning the workings of local politics. I promise to be available and approachable at all times for my constituents. It will be my honor to represent you on the Cayuga County Legislature, and I promise to do my best for you and hope you will honor me with your most precious vote.

Geraldine Germano-Yaw

Sempronius

Geraldine Germano-Yaw is a candidate for Cayuga County Legislature District 9.

