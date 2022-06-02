Letter: Get assault weapons out of circulation

As one Vietnam Combat veteran once said:

"Nobody should own a gun that shoots that many bullets."

No matter how you cut it, an assault weapon is just a modern machine gun, there is no legitimate need for an ordinary citizen to own such a weapon. We banned machine guns in 1934 (90 years ago) and nobody ever thought that was a bad idea, especially the police. And nobody ever thought it was an infringement on anybody's 2nd Amendment rights.

Now, I own hunting guns, a shotgun and a rifle, I know how to use them, I've killed plenty of deer, I can easily imagine what they can do to a human body but when my neighbor gets out his assault weapon and opens up with it every now and then on the weekend, I know that we are just one bad day away from a catastrophe. There is just no comparison as to how fast and many times he can shoot. And he’s not only one in the neighborhood who has one, by any means. It’s not something you can keep a secret.

Twice in just two weeks, persons with assault weapons have committed unprovoked mass murder, not just mass shootings but mass murder. Are Americans so completely lacking in simple common sense that they can't get rid of a weapon that no rational person needs and avoid another week of this? Don't we understand now that the police themselves are so afraid of these weapons that they won't confront a killer armed with one even as he kills children?

Can we just agree to get back to where we were in 1934, and get assault weapons out of circulation?

Rick Glenister

Locke

