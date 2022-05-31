Letter: Get Good Cause Eviction Bill passed

During the cold winter season this year, the New York State Eviction Moratorium was allowed to expire while another strain of COVID-19 surged. After the moratorium ended, evictions in the city of Syracuse greatly increased, a fact I learned while doing data entry on evictions in Syracuse during COVID. The confluence of these events placed the city’s most vulnerable residents in danger of homelessness in a city already known for deep pockets of poverty. A majority of the evictions have taken place on the south and west sides of the city. Based on my past experiences as a housing worker in two different counties in central New York, once someone experiences homelessness and poverty, their chances of finding stability and safety to escape poverty also decreases.

As a former housing worker, I also observed major landlords evict tenants for arbitrary or no specific reasons. When these types of evictions occur, the stability and prosperity of the neighborhood’s residents becomes far less common in addition to a weakening of shared values and interests. A Good Cause Eviction Bill currently sits before the New York state Legislature. If a major landlord has a history of tenant harassment or multiple code violations, this bill will stop the landlord from evicting a tenant without a good reason. Tenant’s right organizations such as Syracuse Tenants Organizing for Power Coalition (STOP!) worked as part of a statewide coalition to develop a Good Cause Eviction Bill to hold major landlords accountable for safety of their properties. As a Christian who deeply believes in the social justice Jesus spoke about in Matthew 25, everyone deserves safe, stable, and affordable housing. Stable neighborhoods strengthen community bonds that everyone prospers from. I encourage people to exercise their rights as citizens by contacting your New York State representatives so elected officials can hear the support for this bill which will make New York even stronger.