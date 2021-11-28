Letter: Get informed about gambling addiction

The addition of mobile sports betting in New York state has brought access to gambling to everyone’s pocket. Anyone in New York with a cell phone will be able to gamble 24/7 from anywhere. With the increase in access to gambling opportunities will inevitably come an increase in individuals, families and communities impacted by negative consequences.

In response to increased access to gambling in New York state, on Nov. 1 the New York Council on Problem Gambling (NYCPG) launched a brand new, solution-focused resource in New York state that’s designed to highlight all the ways New Yorkers can work together on this cause to reduce these negative consequences. The website www.StrongerThanYouThinkNY.org has something for everyone, whether you’re in need of treatment, have a loved one struggling, or want to be a part of the solution on a community level.

Problem gambling can impact anyone, and its effects go far beyond the individual. Relationships, employment, finances and mental health all suffer when gambling is no longer for entertainment. There is hope and help available. If you or a loved one is struggling, call the Central Problem Gambling Resource Center, a program of NYCPG, at (315) 413-4676, or email us at CentralPGRC@NYProblemGambling.org. We are here to help.

Elizabeth Toomey

East Syracuse

Elizabeth Toomey is team leader with Central Region Problem Gambling Resource Center.

