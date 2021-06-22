Letter: Get meaningful info on teaching about racism

I am responding to Thomas Longley’s letter to the editor: "Do your homework on critical race theory."

Thomas has strong views in opposition to teaching about racism in schools, but, I am sad to say, he doesn’t offer many resources to those who would like to actually learn what the movement entails. So here I offer several sources that open-minded and curious readers can access to “do their homework” properly.

Take the time to watch “Amend, The Fight for America” on Netflix. It is an excellent series on how the 14th Amendment was used to protect and defend the rights of Black Americans throughout history, and its importance today.

Read: “The Color of Law: A Forgotten History of How Our Government Segregated America” by Richard Rothstein. Better yet, you can view excellent videos of Rothstein’s thesis on YouTube.

Read: “Devil in the Grove: Thurgood Marshall, the Groveland Boys, and the Dawn of a New America” by Gilbert King. If you are white and raised in the North, you may be surprised and shocked to see just how justice was denied to Black Americans in the South.