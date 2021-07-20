Letter: Get out to see the 2021 Auburn Doubledays

The Auburn Doubledays Booster club would like to remind Cayuga County citizens how fortunate we are to still have a team to cheer on and to meet up with friends at Falcon Park. This team has played exciting baseball and currently is in a position to claim a playoff spot in our new league.

These college players from all across the USA are enthusiastic and play good baseball. If you haven’t made it to the ballpark please remember that this season’s last home game is scheduled for July 28 (excluding any possible playoff dates) so the players can return to their college campuses.

You will notice that procedures at the concession stands have improved so you won’t miss parts of the game while waiting in line for food and beverages, a common complaint in past years.

A big thank you to the city of Auburn for working with Don and Bob — the new owners — in allowing good baseball to continue in and improve the quality of life here in Cayuga County.

We hope you will put making one of the last games of this season on your list of things to do this July, and consider joining the booster club!

For the Auburn Doubledays Booster Club:

Louis Sczalkoski

Auburn

Louis Sczalkoski is president of the Auburn Doubledays Booster Club.

