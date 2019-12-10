The impeachment of President Donald J. Trump has started. This is history happening again. I have watched and listened to all the witnesses. Their testimonies are very damaging to Trump. The Republicans are in denial and are trying their best to sidetrack the facts on other issues.
I strongly believe that in the congressional hearings, the Democrats have to bring the following people to testify to the impeachment inquiry: Vice President Pence, Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Trump personal attorney Rudy Giuliani, Chief of Staff Mick Mulvaney and former National Security Advisor John Bolton. These people know everything and should be put under oath to tell the truth. If they don't tell the truth, they should be charged with perjury.
Remember this! Roger Stone lied to Congress and the rest of Trump's men lied and have gone to prison or are waiting for their sentence. The rest of the do-nothing Republican members of Congress like Kevin McCarthy, Steve Scalise, Lindsey Graham and Mitch McConnell will never vote to impeach or remove Trump from office. Others in the House of Representatives, such as Jim Jordan, Devin Nunes and John Katko, are all rubber stamps for Trump. If Adam Schiff can get the rest of the cabinet members to testify that will tell the fate of the president.
The president is not above the law. He has divided, bullied, and his name calling has to stop. I strongly believe he has lied, obstructed justice, abused his power. Democrats, get these people to testify and then go from there. Don't vote for impeachment yet until you find out from them. This is history in the making. American people deserve to know the truth. God bless the United States of America.
Gary "Stretch" Wright
Auburn